The IFPI is stepping up its music-tracking activities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

This week it has announced four new official charts for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and North Africa – the latter covering Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

The new rankings will be published every Wednesday through the IFPI’s Official MENA Chart website. They’ll thus sit alongside the region-wide chart that the body launched in November 2022.

As with that, the new charts are based on data from streaming services Anghami, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and YouTube.

Earlier this year, the IFPI reported that the recorded music market grew by 23.8% in the MENA region in 2022, making it worth $94m.

Streaming accounted for 95.5% of those revenues, growing 25.1% year-on-year to $90.1m.