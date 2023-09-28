Lickd was one of the first startups to launch a service focused on licensing music to YouTubers and other online creators. Now it is trumpeting the growth of its catalogue in terms of music from top-tier artists.

The company says its licensing deals now cover 18 of the world’s top 50 commercial artists, having just added the catalogues of Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy (pictured).

Lickd also has some wins to boast about on the customer side, having been used by MrBeast, Logan Paul and The Sidemen – all hugely popular names in the online video world.

The company says that its client base has doubled over the past year.

While it didn’t give an exact number, in late January it said it had more than 130,000 users, which gives a hint at the potential number now.