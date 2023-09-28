The Richard Antwi Scholarship was established in 2016 as a way to nurture future music-industry leaders from underrepresented communities in the UK.

This year’s scholar – the program’s sixth – has been announced this week. Jewel John will be awarded a full scholarship place on the University of Westminster’s Music Business Management MA course.

She will also receive a ‘London Living Wage Stipend’ funded by Universal Music and Sony Music, to the tune of £22k plus mentorship and work-placement assistance.

“The access to the course, plus professional mentorship and the opportunity to build relationships along the way is an absolute game changer in the pursuit of my career,” said John.

The scholarship was created following the death of industry exec Richard Antwi, who had been a guest lecturer on the University of Westminster course.

“The Scholarship allows us to honour and continue Richard’s vision and values by contributing to a more equitable industry for exceptional young talent from underrepresented backgrounds,” said his brother Phillip Antwi.

“Major thanks to all our generous funders who enabled the additional ‘London Living Wage’ stipend, which was hugely needed in the current socio-economic climate.”