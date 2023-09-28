Meta is holding its annual ‘Connect’ conference this week, focusing on all things metaverse.

Well, we say that word, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn’t for a full 33 minutes during his keynote speech, which perhaps hints at a shift in the language his company is pushing.

The big announcement was the new Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, which costs $499.99 and ships on 10 October.

There’s also a new second-generation version of the smart glasses that Meta launched with Ray-Ban, which go on sale on 17 October for $299.

But perhaps most interesting is Meta’s latest AI work, with a studio tool for “creating AIs that can help you get things done and just have fun”.

These are starting as chatbots that live across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, but which will eventually “be embodied as avatars in the metaverse too”.

(So no, the ‘m’ word isn’t entirely banned.)

Meta has built some of these AIs already based on celebrities, including – and longtime Music Ally readers will already be mouthing the name of this tech-ubiquitous artist – Snoop Dogg.

He’s playing a character called ‘Dungeon Master’ who can be dropped into chats to play a text adventure roleplaying game. You can watch Zuckerberg showing off that feature in this video from the keynote.