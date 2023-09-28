A new musical AI seems to be popping up every few weeks in 2023, amid all the music industry debates about the impact of this technology.

The latest is SoundVerse, whose twist is a chatbot ‘assistant’ as the interface for making music. Users can type messages to the assistant explaining what they want it to create, then arrange the clips that it generates while collaborating with other people.

Like several other AI-music tools it will use a freemium business model. People can try it out for free with limited access to its tools, but then upgrade to ‘Creator’ ($9.99 a month if paid annually) or ‘Pro’ ($24.99) tiers. A higher ‘Enterprise’ tier is more of a negotiation, meanwhile.

CEO Sourabh Pateriya founded SoundVerse in June after spending three and a half years at Spotify as a product manager. For now, this is an invite-only beta according to his LinkedIn announcement post.

In a separate comment on a Product Hunt page about SoundVerse, he outlined some of the company’s plans.

“We’re building an arrangement studio within this. You can tweak, combine multiple generated clips, add AI effects on it and eventually even record your voice on top.”