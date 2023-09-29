We reported yesterday on Epic Games selling D2C music platform Bandcamp to Songtradr just a year and a half after acquiring it.

However, there’s a bigger picture here: wider cuts at Epic Games. In a memo to staff that was later published on its website, Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney announced that the company is laying off around 16% of its staff.

“For a while now, we’ve been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators,” wrote Sweeney.

“I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.”

Around 830 people will lose their jobs as part of the layoffs.

Sweeney explained that Fortnite’s current growth is “driven primarily by creator content with significant revenue sharing” – which means lower margins for Epic.

The company has been trying to cut costs “but still ended up far short of financial sustainability” explained Sweeney. “We concluded that layoffs are the only way, and that doing them now and on this scale will stabilize our finances.”

Are you freaked out about Bandcamp being sold by Epic to Songtradr? Sharing what we know and what we don't know in this THREAD 🧵 — Future of Music Coalition (@future_of_music) September 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the Future of Music Coalition has published a long thread on Twitter summarising its thoughts on Songtradr as Bandcamps’s new owner.

It’s a cautious welcoming of the news, noting that Songtradr’s current business (B2B sync licensing and distribution) may be a good fit with Bandcamp, as long as musicians are given the option to use it rather than forced to.

“Among the most important lessons of Bandcamp’s success: In a competitive music marketplace, companies can distinguish themselves by competing to be as artist-friendly and fan-friendly as possible,” wrote FMC.

“During and after the Epic acquisition, Bandcamp was admirably transparent about any changes to the Terms of Service, with changelog indicating when even the most minor adjustments were made. @songtradr leadership should know that musicians expect this to continue.”

It concluded: “Finally .@songtradr leaders need to understand that their best bet for charting this new path is continuing to do what Bandcamp’s fine employees have done for years–seeking constant artist/label feedback at every iteration. Don’t screw it up!”