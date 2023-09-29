India was one of the early hotspots for short video, with a flurry of homegrown apps becoming popular after TikTok was banned there.

As the market matures, music companies are developing their strategies to partner with companies in the short-video space. Or, in the case of Saregama this week, investing in them.

Saregama has acquired a 51.82% stake in short-video firm Pocket Aces, with TechCrunch reporting that it paid around $20m for the stake. Meanwhile, Mint reported that the deal includes plans to buy another 41% stake in the next 15 months.

Pocket Aces has its own app, but it’s as much a production company, making short-video formats for YouTube, Instagram and other platforms. It claims that it’s generating 700m monthly video views and reaching 50 million people a week with its content.

“Acquiring Pocket Aces will add on a whole new dimension of IP and a distribution network of over 95 million followers, which Saregama will leverage to further popularise its music library among the 18-35 audience segment,” said Saregama’s financial filing announcing the deal.