The UK is getting a new creative industries organisation with a very specific focus: on tackling bullying and harassment.

It’s called the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA for short) and is backed by the music, film, theatre and TV industries in the UK, as well as the government.

On Friday CIISA announced that it will be “ready to take cases in 2024”, with British labels body BPI providing funding for its next phase.

The announcement is heavy on quotes from the various backers and light on specific details of the 2024 timeline, but everyone involved is hopeful that CIISA arrives at an important time.

“There is no place for harassment and discrimination in our society or in the creative industries,” said BPI boss Dr Jo Twist.

“The BPI is pleased to provide funding to support this next stage in the development of CIISA, which can play a valuable role, particularly for the freelance workforce, alongside the many actions that our label members are already taking.”

Black Lives In Music, Help Musicians, the Musicians’ Union, UK Music and live-industry body Live were among the other backers cited.

“If we are going to successfully tackle bullying and harassment, it is important that we do it together, be intentional about it, have a strategy and collectively implement it,” said BLIM boss Dr Charisse Beaumont.