A number of people and organisations from the independent music sector have commented on Deezer’s new ‘artist-centric’ payouts model in recent weeks.

They’ve welcomed some aspects of the plan, but have criticised others for potentially harming smaller and emerging artists, while expressing concerns about the model being co-designed by UMG.

However, this morning there is some good news for the streaming service. France-headquartered indie label Wagram Music has signed an agreement with Deezer to take part when the new model kicks off there this month.

“By signing this agreement with Deezer, we reaffirm our commitment to reforming the historical streaming revenue distribution model,” said its president Stephan Bourdoiseau.

Hang on a minute, though. Just last week Bourdoiseau co-authored a guest column for Music Ally with peers from Beggars Group, Secretly Distribution and Because Music.

It warned that Deezer’s model “should be universal with a small ‘u’… any solution brokered by the biggest music company that appears to further consolidate revenues in the music industry has to be given a rigorous review by other rightsholders”.

A quick turnaround for Wagram Music? It’s certainly unexpected with a small ‘u’ but in his statement, Bourdoiseau addressed that.

“The system can still be improved, and we invite the actors to seek out these optimisations,” he said.

“We will support any similar initiative aimed at improving the current distribution model, developing the value of music, while respecting competition rules, pluralism, and diversity.”

For its part, Deezer’s CEO Jeronimo Folgueira welcomed the news. “This will benefit all producers, as well as majors and independents.”