Music-creation firm BandLab bought beats marketplace Airbit in February, and promised “a seamless integration of Airbit’s features into BandLab’s creator platform in the near future”.

That’s now happening. Producers creating beats for Airbit can now share them on to BandLab, using a ‘native embed’ feature to promote them in posts on the latter service.

The integration works on the web version of BandLab at the moment, with mobile to follow.

“This is just another step in bringing Airbit’s expansive beat marketplace to BandLab’s passionate community,” said BandLab CEO Meng Ru Kuok.

Working more closely with Airbit is part of BandLab’s overall growth strategy, which also included a $25m funding round in May that valued the company at $425m.