One of the trends in recent years has been the fact that however fast recorded-music revenues grew in the US, Latin recorded music revenues grew faster.

The first half of 2023 was no exception. While overall revenues grew by 9.3% there, revenues for Latin music increased by 14.8% according to labels body the RIAA.

That means $627m of Latin recorded music revenues in the US in the first six months of 2023, up from $547.4m the previous year.

The figures showed 16% growth for streaming revenues as part of this. At $615.5m, streaming now accounts for a whopping 98.2% of the money made by Latin recorded music in the US. That compares to streaming’s 84% share of the overall market.

The RIAA noted that ad-supported services from YouTube, Spotify’s free tier and social media services like Facebook, TikTok and YouTube Shorts account for 23% of Latin music revenues, which is higher than the 10% share they take of overall recorded music in the US.

Latin music’s share of overall US recorded music revenues is now 7.5%, up from 6.6% this time last year. You can read the RIAA’s mid-year Latin music report here in English and here in Spanish.