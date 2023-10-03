Digging around in the code of big tech companies’ apps has become a tried and trusted way to uncover new features that are being tested. The latest example focuses on Spotify.

Prominent VC Chris Messina is one of the most enthusiastic code-delvers, and he recently found some lines of code referring to “AI Playlist” and also to “Get playlists based on your prompts”.

After he posted the screenshots on Threads, TechCrunch followed up with Spotify and got its now-familiar straight-bat response.

“At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time,” said a spokesperson.

Music Ally is pretty sure the AI playlists feature is part of the tests for Spotify’s upcoming ‘Supremium’ tier.

In September, another code-digger found references to that in the Spotify app, with features including the ability to “Ask Spotify to create a playlist for you in seconds using the power of AI”.

The idea of text-to-playlist AI is being explored elsewhere already. In January we wrote about an iOS app called PlaylistAI that did it, for example, and predicted that the big streaming services would likely also be working on such features.