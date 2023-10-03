Mastodon is one of the Twitter-alternatives that has been growing rapidly since Elon Musk took over the latter company – even if it’s still small compared to the social network now known as ‘X’.

Mastodon’s latest annual report quantifies its growth in 2022, noting that it was unexpected.

“Up until the end of October, it was actually a rather quiet year for Mastodon, with a major focus on mobile app experience and onboarding,” wrote CEO Eugen Rochko in his introduction.

“As it turned out, it came just in time. As our major competitor was set aflame by its new leadership, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to Mastodon, searching up the apps on major app stores and getting set up for the first time.”

The report spells out that growth. At the start of 2022 Mastodon had 2.7 million registered users and 294,000 monthly active users. By the end of the year, that had grown to 5.8 million registered users and 1.8 million monthly active users.

Mastodon is largely funded by donations, which grew from €55.6k in 2021 to €325.9k in 2022, mostly driven by its Patreon. The company’s operating expenses grew to €127.1k while its personnel expenses grew to €79.7k.