Happy Country Music Month, y’all! October is the month (as designated by the Country Music Association) to celebrate country music, and Amazon Music is getting involved.

Its efforts this year include a new playlist called ‘Neon Stars‘. Amazon said it “highlights artists whose careers launched on social media and showcases the future voices of the genre”.

Among the artists prominent in the launch edition of the playlist are Josh Ross, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley Cooke, Dylan Scott, Jessie Murph and Maren Morris.

It’s the latest example of a streaming playlist riffing off social-media trends. Country music, like other genres, is having its moment on TikTok for example: videos using the #countrytok hashtag have been watched 825.6m times on that service.

‘Neon Stars’ sits alongside Amazon Music’s flagship country playlist ‘Country Heat’, which is also part of the DSP’s Country Music Month plans. There will be new episodes of the ‘Country Heat Weekly’ podcast this month for its fourth season.

There will also be livestreams with Bailey Zimmerman and Riley Green; a new ‘Amazon Music Original’ cover by Megan Moroney; and a collection of merch from the likes of Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Jelly Roll and Shania Twain.