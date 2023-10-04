Every new music-tech trend has its moment where the brands start piling in. We appear to now be reaching that moment with AI music.

Alcohol brand Bacardi has announced plans to release an AI-powered album called – and we’d like to think this was the result of a particularly rum-soaked brainstorming session – ‘The A.I. Powered Album’.

The brand is working with Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da on the project, which involves training an AI model on a selection of his unreleased beats.

Five emerging artists have also been chosen for the project. Bellah, Blackway, Floyd Fuji, Kyle Dion and Savannah Ré will feed their own demos into the model, with the five resulting tracks to be released as an EP in November.

As facetious as we are about brands and music-tech, Bacardi does have a history of working with emerging artists. The AI EP is part of its wider ‘Music Liberates Music’ program, and it says that the copyright and royalties from the tracks will belong to the artists and Boi-1da.

“We know the conversation around AI has been a challenging one, so approaching this project with the utmost respect and protection for the artist was key in developing this new tool,” said Bacardi’s global head of brand marketing communications Laila Mignoni.

“Music as an art has continually grown thanks to innovative technology, and with AI, I believe we can revolutionise the music industry for good if we view it as a way to provide opportunities that enhance music’s human element, rather than replace it,” added Boi-1da.