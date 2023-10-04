By its own admission, Spotify’s expansion into audiobooks in September 2022 was “far too complicated and confusing“. People had to buy audiobooks a la carte from Spotify’s website before being able to listen to them in its app.

The launch almost felt like it was mainly about supporting Spotify’s regulatory battles with Apple, who it blamed for forcing it to adopt such a clunky process. However, a year on from that launch, Spotify is now upping its audiobooks ambitions.

It’s making a catalogue of more than 150,000 audiobooks available as part of its Spotify Premium subscription, starting in the UK and Australia with the US to follow ‘this winter’. Subscribers will be able to listen for up to 15 hours a month, and then buy additional 10-hour ‘top-ups’ if they want more.

It’s certainly a step up from the original launch, but are they 150,000 good audiobooks? Spotify has certainly put the work in with its deals: it claims to have secured “more than 70% of bestselling titles from around the world” from publishers including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan.

That points to a desire within the book-publishing industry for Spotify to become a genuine challenger to Amazon’s Audible, the dominant market leader in audiobooks, although Apple also has audiobooks as part of its Apple Books service.

In the US alone, audiobook sales were estimated at $1.8bn in 2022, accounting for 10.4% of the overall books market there. Audible is thought to have accounted for 63.4% of those revenues. Spotify is thus the disrupter being welcomed by the industry, much as it was in podcasts.

What will the music industry think of this week’s expansion? Spotify’s non-music activities have created tensions, as rightsholders fret about listening being diverted from music towards podcasts and now audiobooks.

Spotify’s argument has always been that its non-music content fuels its growth, and that those new listeners and subscribers will ultimately increase its music payouts too.

However, in its next set of music-licensing renewals we can expect some hard bargaining over how the music royalties are calculated from Spotify subscriptions that now also include audiobooks.

We’ve heard periodic grumbles from the music world along the lines of ‘Spotify should stay as just a music service’. As appealing as that might be in our industry, it’s an unrealistic expectation: especially if all-in-one audio services are what more consumers want, rather than separate apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks.

If that’s the direction of travel, Apple, Amazon and Google will all be able to provide it, so Spotify would arguably be foolish not to compete.

The key – and this goes for every multi-format audio service, not just Spotify – is how the music licensing deals evolve in a fair way for all sides. Although as ever in licensing, opinions on what’s fair may differ…