Veeps was one of the startups that helped musicians run livestreams during Covid 19’s initial wave of lockdowns.

In 2021, Live Nation bought a majority stake in the startup, which had been founded by musicians Joel and Benji Madden of rock band Good Charlotte.

Two and a half years later, Veeps has announced an ambitious expansion. It is launching a subscription video service called Veeps All Access.

It will cost $11.99 a month or $120 a year, and will offer a mix of livestreams, on-demand content and artist exclusives. Veeps is also making original shows for the new service with two already announced: ‘Sidehustles’ and ‘Artist Friendly’.

“We’re committed to setting a standard that is accessible for fans, compensates artists fairly, and continues to deliver the high-quality shows that we’ve become known for,” said Joel Madden.

Artists lined up for performances in November include The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie; Run The Jewels; Macklemore; Jessie Ware; Metric; Frank Turner; Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean among others.

The service will also offer a catalogue of past Veeps shows ranging from Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead to J Balvin, Rage Against The Machine and Westlife.

It will be available through Veeps’ existing apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Roku as well as through its website.