Job title: Worldwide Retail Operations Manager

Independent label Lex Records is looking for a Worldwide Retail Operations Manager to join our small team in North London on a full-time basis.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain a strategy for physical sales worldwide.

Lead on physical retail operations.

Build on relationships with distributors, retail accounts and record clubs.

Generate and manage retail promotions and exclusive variants with distributors, retail accounts and record clubs.

Manage stock levels and reorders.

Work with our in-house digital marketing to make sure retail is supported.

Develop reissues of albums from our catalogue.

Help create sales notes.

Keep the team up to date with sales reports.

The ideal candidate:

Loves music and interested in getting to know the Lex label and roster.

A great communicator.

Enthusiastic about record shops and physical music formats.

3+ years experience working with physical distribution, either at a record label or at a distributor.

Salary dependent on experience.

Please send applications to: word@lexrecords.com

About Lex:

Lex is a record label based in London. The label was founded in 2001 and has released music by artists including Danger Mouse, MF DOOM, Eyedress, zzzahara, Kae Tempest, Pink Siifu, Fly Anakin and BADBADNOTGOOD & Ghostface Killah.