When it launched in March 2022, Amazon Amp was a bold and interesting move to create a live music-radio network where listeners could also be the DJs.

Amazon signed up artists including Nicki Minaj, Travis Barker and Lil Yachty to be hosts too, and launched Amp with licensing deals with all three major labels and key independents.

A year and a half later, though, Amp is shutting down, following Spotify’s live-audio play into the streaming-experiments deadpool.

Bloomberg reported the closure yesterday, with The Verge following up to get official confirmation from Amazon.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close Amp,” said Amazon’s spokesperson.

“In creating Amp, we tried something that had never been done before and built a product that gave creators a place where they could build genuine connections with each other, and share a common love for music.”

“We learned a lot about how live music communities interact in the process, which we are bringing to bear as we build new fan experiences at scale in Amazon Music.”

There had been speculation about Amp’s momentum in October 2022 when reports claimed that around half of its team had been laid off.

However, Amp was still receiving investment this year: in April Amazon hired actor and broadcaster Nick Cannon to host a daily show on the app. Then, in June, it launched an emerging artists program called ‘The Come Up’.

Now it’s closing down. Spotify ditched its own live-audio efforts in April this year when it shut down Spotify Live. That was the feature previously known as Spotify Greenroom, and before that Locker Room – a sports-focused live audio app that Spotify acquired in 2021.

Meanwhile Clubhouse, the app that ignited much of the hype around live audio in the streaming world, has declined in audience and relevance, and recently announced a pivot towards messaging.

There’s still a space for live broadcasts in music-streaming. Amazon Music has launched a number of shows and livestreamed performances on its sister service Twitch, for example.

Apple Music has its Apple Music Radio network, and startup Stationhead – which pioneered the model used by Amazon Amp back in 2017 – is still going strong.

The latter company raised a $12m funding round in July 2022, added a music-download sales feature in March 2023, and counts the likes of Blackpink, Alicia Keys, Halsey and BTS among its artist community.