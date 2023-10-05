Believe’s latest frontier for its distribution and marketing services is Japan, with the company having set up a subsidiary in Tokyo.

It’s been several months in the making: its announcement noted that Believe Japan LLC was established in March 2023 to begin providing its services in Japan.

Those services are divided into two categories: Believe Label & Artist Solutions and Believe Artist Services.

The news follows Believe’s recent announcement that it has paid out more than €700m to its artist and label clients in the wider APAC region since 2013.

Believe Japan’s general manager Erika Ogawa recently gave an interview to the parent company’s site outlining some of the trends she thinks are necessary for Japan’s streaming market to grow faster.

“It’s crucial for artists and the music industry to gain broader access to diverse and advanced insights from the international market and to enhance their understanding of it,” said Ogawa.

“Secondly, labels’ top management should proactively allocate more resources to digital and appoint the right upcoming leaders who can skillfully navigate the digital landscape.”

“It involves optimising digital marketing investment and editorial marketing strategies, while improving their understanding of algorithm-based recommendations and YouTube monetisation.”