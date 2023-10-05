Good news! Entries are now open for the 2023 edition of the Sandbox Marketing Campaigns of the Year report.

Every December, our final Sandbox report of the year highlights the best, most original and most impactful music marketing campaigns from around the world. It’s a celebration of standout campaigns: less about the biggest budgets and more about the best ideas. Here’s the 2022 edition if you haven’t seen one before.

As ever, we’re relying on labels, artist teams, agencies and anyone else running music marketing campaigns to tell us about your innovative work in 2023.

The deadline for submissions is Friday 3 November 2023, and entries can be submitted using this online form.

You can submit as many campaigns as you like, but there is a strict cap on the number that will make it into the final report. Also, please do pay special attention to the ‘did you work with any external agencies or other companies on this campaign?’ question.

In past years we’ve had complaints (for example from management companies and marketing agencies) when people have felt their contributions to a campaign weren’t credited. It may be useful to check in with these partners before submitting in any case, so you can coordinate a single entry for a given campaign rather than multiple ones.

Finally, we’re using a Dropbox folder for image submissions. Please upload at least two high-res artist images as well as other imagery of campaign activations, screen-grabs, social media accounts, relevant links to special websites, etc that you feel are relevant to the campaign. Please make sure your filenames are clear – for example including the artist / campaign name and submitting company name.

We’re really looking forward to hearing about your great work this year. If you have any questions about the submissions process, contact Eamonn Forde, who’s boss of all things Sandbox End–Of–Year!

Click here to submit your entry.