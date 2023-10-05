Ed Sheeran’s going to need at least 47 fireplaces in his house if he wants enough mantelpiece-space for all his awards.

The latest comes from labels body the BPI to celebrate his latest milestone. Sheeran is the first British artist to reach 10bn career streams in the UK, according to Official Charts Company data.

The BPI noted that more than 1bn of those streams came in the last year, and that Sheeran was the most=streamed UK artist globally in 2022.

The BPI has made a point of celebrating streaming milestones in recent years, including inventing a ‘Brit Billion’ award given to artists (of all nationalities) who reach 1bn career streams in the UK.

Sheeran is the first to reach 10bn, and is getting a special gold version of the gong.