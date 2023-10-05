Yesterday was a big day for Patreon. The company revealed its revamped mobile app, debuted a new brand identity, and rolled some of its new features out to all its creators.

The features are the most interesting part of that for us. Creators are being given more contol over how their profiles and posts look, and are being given access to Patreon’s analytics, publishing and commerce tools – even if they’re not running a paid membership.

Patreon is also opening up its shopping features to all creators, having unveiled them in July with a selection of creators.

“Over half of all digital product sales on Patreon have come from non-members, which means many creators are making new connections with fans,” explained the company in its blog post.

Patreon also flagged up the recent launch of its community chats feature, which was announced in September, hailing it as creating “dedicated spaces for group conversations outside of DMs and comments”.

You can read more about the new features and redesigned app here, and the rebrand here.