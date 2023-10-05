UK charity the Music Venue Trust launched its Music Venue Properties spin-off in May 2022 with plans to sell shares to fans and investors, then buy the freehold of grassroots music venues’ properties.

The aim was to ensure they can stay open, rather than be shut down by landlords. That has been an all-too-common outcome in recent years, with 93% of these smaller venues tenants, many with less than 18 months left on their tenancies.

British artist Ed Sheeran backed the plans last September amid the initial crowdfunding campaign to raise the necessary funds.

Just over a year later, Music Venue Properties has announced its first acquisition. It has bought the freehold of the building occupied by The Snug, a 100-capacity venue in Atherton, Greater Manchester.

The deal includes the venue’s operators signing a ‘cultural lease’ with MVP that will guarantee them use of the building for as long as they run “a space for grassroots live music for their local community”.

MVP secured more than 1,200 individual investors in its campaign, as well as £500k from Arts Council England and Arts & Culture Finance. It has identified eight more venues for its pilot project.

“It shows a way forward not just for music, but for community ownership right across the UK,” said Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd. “We hope we have created a template that can be replicated wherever a community highly values a cultural asset.”