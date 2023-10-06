Electronic-music brand Beatport launched a gender-parity initiative last year that shared $100k of grants between three organisations: Future Female Sounds, Lady of the House and #FORTHEMUSIC.

A year on (and now renamed the Diversity + Parity Fund) the initiative is back in expanded form. The fund is distributing $150k of grants this year to six recipients, with Beatport also providing them with strategy, community outreach, editorial and social media support.

This year’s recipients were chosen from more than 150 submissions. Change the Beat works with labels to boost their percentage of female, trans and non-binary producers and artists, while Last Night A DJ Saved My Life is a UK-based charity supporting grassroots music projects for children and young people.

One Off Traks is a writing camp initiative for women, trans and non-binary musicians, while Other Village People focuses on LGBTQIAP2 (definition here) people and spaces, including the Queertopia festival.

Saffron is a UK organisation working to advance equality in music tech – we wrote about its fundraising struggles earlier this year, so the Beatport grant is good news.

Finally, We Are Moving The Needle is the US gender-equity and inclusivity organisation whose ‘Lost in the Mix’ report we covered in April.