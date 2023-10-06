We’ve seen various investment companies pile in to the music-catalogues market, and of course traditional rightsholders have been active in that space too. Managers are also getting involved though.

The latest example is The Circuit Group, a new venture co-founded by management firms Seven20 and Ayita.

The Circuit Group plans to buy up to 50% of artists’ song catalogues, and then work with them on driving more revenue from recordings, publishing, merch, brand deals, games, web3 and other new technologies.

For its launch this week it has already amassed recordings and publishing rights to more than 3k songs from artists including deadmau5 (who is managed by The Circuit Group’s CEO Dean Wilson), Chris Lake, Fisher, HoneyLuv, Nero and Ninajirachi.

“The engine at the center of everything in the music business is the song,” said Wilson.

“We are building a network of businesses around IP, putting artists’ creativity at the centre and engaging and sustaining them over the long term. This ensures that artists continue to share in every revenue stream available to them and ultimately gives them more control over their destinies than traditional business models have offered them.”