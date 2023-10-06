Spotify is launching a new design for artist profiles in its mobile app. There are now three separate tabs: one for music, one for events and one for merch.

“The new design highlights important offers like concert tickets and merch in dedicated tabs, so your fans can shop your offers more easily and you can earn more revenue through Spotify,” is the pitch from Spotify.

The company is also encouraging artists to customise their profiles to make sure they’re making the most of the new design and features. Most of them are familiar.

‘Fan Support’ fundraising links, artist picks of new releases or products, vertical-video ‘Clips’ and artist bios live in the music tab, for example. Events is focused on concert listings from Spotify’s ticketing partners, meanwhile.

“Testing a dedicated events tab resulted in a 70% surge in user engagement with concerts on platform, which, in turn, led to an 15% increase in users purchasing concert tickets,” claimed Spotify.

Finally the merch tab can now show up to 12 items, and again Spotify claimed that the new design means more sales.

“We saw a 22% increase in users purchasing a merch item when visiting the merch tab on an artist’s profile…”