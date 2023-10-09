Demand for tickets for Taylor Swift’s latest tour was so intense, it sparked an energetic new round of What Should Be Done To Fix The Ticketing Market debate among politicians.

However, could tours with this level of demand actually help to fix the cinema market, which has been enduring tough times ever since the Covid-19 pandemic? Perhaps.

Evidence? A big milestone for the fall-back option for fans: the official concert film of ‘The Eras Tour’. AMC, which is distributing the film, says that it has reached $100m of global advance ticket sales ahead of its worldwide debut on 13 October.

The company added that the film will be screened in more than 8,500 cinemas globally across 100 countries. $26m of the ticket sales came in a single day in the US last month: the Thursday on which the film was originally announced.

AMC is already looking to capitalise on the demand for concert films. Last week it announced that it will be screening ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ globally, starting on 1 December. That film is based on Beyoncé’s recent world tour.