LifeScore Music is the AI music startup that emerged in 2019 as part of the Abbey Road Red incubator.

Its co-founder Tom Gruber had previously co-founded Siri, the startup that would be acquired to form the basis of Apple’s voice assistant of the same name.

In 2022 it raised an £11m funding round from investors including Warner Music Group. Now the startup is launching… its own label.

It’s called Kaleidoscope, and LifeScore is pitching it as “a collaboration between musicians and AI”. That means human musicians composing and performing music (“including well-known artists”) which will then be “amplified with LifeScore’s generative AI technology.

The first releases will focus on music for wellbeing: yoga, sleep and relaxation. It’s also working with artist Sleeping At Last on a ‘long-play sleep’ version of his ‘Atlas:Space’ album.

We’re in the same ballpark as US startup Endel here: it has worked with artists in similar ways, and signed a deal with UMG in May. As with Endel, LifeScore is emphasising its desire to be a partner to human artists.

“Whether we’re working with an artists’ existing catalog, or creating our own new music, the original compositions always remain at the center of the creative process,” said chief audio officer Mary Lockwood.