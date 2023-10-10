UK-based organisation Black Lives In Music is launching the second round of its mentorship programme, and is seeking students and mentors for it.

The scheme is aimed at final-year music students of colour and music industry professionals, who will be paired with mentors for weekly or bi-weekly sessions, as well as work experience opportunities.

It will kick off in January 2024, and the deadline for applications (for both mentees and mentors) is 31 October. You can find out more information and apply for the programme on the Black Lives In Music website.

The news follows an announcement of the latest of BLIM’s efforts to create opportunities for musicians in the classical world.

It will be holding professional development workshops for woodwind players from Black, Asian and ethnically traditionally-underrepresented groups in partnership with six of the UK’s main orchestras this winter.