The government-backed Innovate UK agency has launched a funding contest for AI music projects in the UK, with up to £1m to invest in successful applicants.

The contest opened today (10 October) and is fielding applications until 22 November for projects whose total costs are between £100k and £250k.

“The aim of this competition is to advance the development of Artificial Intelligence products and services within the global music supply chain which benefit and strengthen the UK Music Sector,” explains the competition website.

“We are interested in proposals across the whole music industry including live, recorded and publishing.”

Besides the total costs requirement, eligible projects must last between six and 12 months; carry out all of their project work in the UK and intend to exploit the results there; start by 1 April 2024 and end by 31 March 2025.

Project leaders must be UK-registered businesses collaborating with other UK-registered organisations, although they can also be working with non-UK businesses who do not receive any of the funding.

For successful applicants, Innovate UK will fund up to 70% of the costs for micro or small organisations; up to 60% for medium-sized organisations; and up to 50% for larger entities.

Innovate UK is holding a briefing event for potential applicants on 19 October.