Labels body the IFPI’s global campaign against streaming manipulation continues. Its latest action came in Germany in partnership with local organisation BVMI, and the target was a website called SP-Onlinepromotion.

“A widely used website that engaged in illicit music streaming manipulation services by selling artificial ‘plays’, ‘views’ or ‘streams’ on DSPs that did not represent genuine listening,” in the words of the IFPI.

After legal action by the two bodies, the site has now shut down, and its operators are banned from offering similar services in the future.

“We are pursuing further targets and this most recent success in Germany serves to demonstrate how we are committed to addressing the issue globally,” said IFPI boss Frances Moore.

“The top priority for BVMI and its members is a properly functioning streaming market because distortion and manipulation harm artists as well as their partners,” added BVMI chief Dr. Florian Drücke.