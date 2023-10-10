If you’re a prominent music company in India, chances are at least one global major label is kicking the tyres of your business to see if you’re worth acquiring or investing in.

The latest example is management and live events firm E-Positive, which has been acquired by Warner Music today. The company works with one of India’s biggest current artists, Darshan Raval, whose music has been streamed more than 9bn times.

Warner said that E-Positive will remain a standalone company led by its founder and CEO Naushad Khan.

“I’m delighted that we’ve found a new home at Warner Music India. The team there will help us grow in the international market and will help our artists connect with more fans from around the world,” said Khan.

The obvious parallel here is with the 2022 deal that saw Universal Music Group acquire a majority stake in TM Ventures, an Indian talent management agency that was also behind industry conference All About Music.

WMG has been particularly active in India this year. It launched a joint venture with Indian music firm Sky Digital in September, and bought a majority stake in digital media firm Divo in February.