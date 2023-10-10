Warner Music Group has announced the identity of its new EVP, chief digital officer. Carletta Higginson will take up the role at the major label later this week (16 October).

She joins after a decade at Google, where she was most recently global head of music publishing at YouTube and Google Play.

Before that, Higginson was a partner at law firm Jenner & Block LLP, working on copyright, contractual and other disputes in the music industry.

She’s replacing Oana Ruxandra as EVP, chief digital officer, with Ruxandra announcing her departure earlier this month.

Higginson will report to WMG’s CEO Robert Kyncl, who like her is a former longtime YouTube executive, having been chief business officer there between 2010 and 2022.

Other former YouTube execs to join WMG since Kyncl’s appointment include president of technology Ariel Bardin and EVP of strategy and operations Tim Matusch.

“It’s rare to find someone of Carletta’s multifaceted expertise – who understands the full scope of the music publishing and recorded music businesses as well as the dynamics of streaming, social media, and AI,” said Kyncl.

“I’ve worked closely with the outstanding team at WMG for many years, and I’m very happy to be joining Robert and everyone at WMG to help chart the future together,” added Higginson.