Yesterday (10 October) was World Mental Health Day, and Decca Records US had two announcements for it.

The first was with AI music startup Endel, and saw the release of a ‘meditation soundscape album’ based on artist and podcaster Chad Lawson’s album ‘breathe’. It’s the first fruits of Decca’s parent company Universal Music Group’s partnership with Endel, which was announced earlier this year.

The second announcement was the launch of a World Mental Health Day-themed playlist of ‘calming music’ from Lawson, Cody Fry, Kings Elliot and others on the Decca roster. It’s a multi-DSP playlist, available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer and Tidal as well as the iTunes Store. Lawson certainly seems a good choice for these campaigns: he has a popular podcast called ‘Calm Down’ that focuses on mental health and wellbeing, which has notched up 4m downloads so far.