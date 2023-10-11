The UK’s Music Venue Trust is continuing its work to help grassroots music venues out of their post-lockdown troubles – including its project to buy the freeholds of some venues to preserve their future.

The latest backing for the charity comes from Ticketmaster, which is launching a month-long ‘upsell’ option in the UK that will enable fans buying tickets to also make a donation to the Music Venue Trust. IQ reported that the campaign will run annually, with Ticketmaster matching all donations made using the feature.

“This upsell provides a practical method for fans to support grassroots music venues, and we are incredibly grateful to the Ticketmaster team for putting it in place,” said the Trust’s boss Mark Davyd. “Ticketmaster matching all fan donations is a powerful message for the whole industry about the support our sector needs and the will of the music community to provide it.”

The news comes ahead of the Trust’s annual Venues Day event on 17 October, and also just after its Music Venue Properties offshoot acquired its first freehold.