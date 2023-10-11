AI mastering has been around for a while, but the AI mixing market is heating up now too. The latest example comes from British startup RoEx and is called Automix. It’s aimed at musicians, producers and other creators, promising “professional-grade” mixing including balance, EQ, compression and spatialisation.

The startup began life as a PhD project with Queen Mary University of London. There’s a link to the AI mastering world too: Landr co-founder Professor Josh Reiss worked with RoEx CEO David Ronan on the project.

“Looking to the future, we envisage our technology integrating seamlessly with various DAWs, whether they are traditional desktop systems or emerging cloud-based platforms,” he said. “While the exact roadmap is still unfolding, our direction is unwavering: to democratise professional music creation, making it accessible and intuitive for all.”