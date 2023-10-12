Overtune is one of the apps that has emerged in recent years promising an accessible tool to create music. Its users can create beats; record vocals (including using voice filters and an AI voice changer); export stems and audio as well as sharing their work in video form.

The app also offers a selection of ‘Beat Packs’ with themed collections of sounds, both produced by Overtune itself and by partner artists. Now the Icelandic startup has launched a premium subscription tier for the app, charging $9.99 a month (with a discount for annual payments) for users who want to access its entire catalogue of beat packs, voice effects, multi-track and master exports and non-exclusive distribution rights for those exported beats.

The news follows a $2m seed funding round for Overtune in July 2022 that included investment from Guitar Hero creator Charles Huang and former Sony Music exec Nick Gatfield.