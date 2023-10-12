Mysterious deepfakes creator Ghostwriter has given his first interview, to Billboard, albeit ‘dressed head to toe in black: black hoodie, black sweatpants, black ski mask, black gloves and ski goggles’ to keep the mystery going.

Apparently he’s a “well-known” professional songwriter and producer. The interview focuses on the controversy around his Drake and The Weeknd deepfake ‘Heart On My Sleeve’, as well as he and his (also deliberately unnamed) manager’s views on the future for this technology.

“I think in the near future, we’re going to have infrastructure that allows artists to not only license their voice, but do so with permissions,” said the manager. “Like, say I’m artist X. I want to license my voice out, but I want to take 50% of the revenue that’s generated. Plus users can’t use my voice for hate speech or politics. It is possible to create tech that can have permissions like that. I think that’s where we are headed.”

However, his answer to a question about using artists’ voices without their consent feels a little off. “I like to say that everything starts somewhere, like Spotify wouldn’t exist without Napster. Nothing is perfect in the beginning. That’s just the reality of things. Hopefully, people will see all the value that lies here.”