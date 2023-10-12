A new startup founded by former Beatport, Napster, MTV and Native Instruments execs wants to help artists, labels and distributors build their own AI music models trained on their catalogues. It’s called Somms·ai and it has already signed its first partner: distributor Symphonic. Part of the pitch is not just the ability for rightsholders to train AIs based on their work, but to accurately trace back its output to the inputs. “We have invented the equivalent of PRO algorithms for measuring public performance for the enterprise music industry,” claimed CEO Sean Power.

“Customers who train custom music models in our system will now understand who contributed to every output they generate.” Co-founder and COO Matthew Adell, formerly CEO of Beatport, expanded on that. “Creative DNA is encoded in every musical piece and acts as a signature, unique to its creator,” said Adell. “As a result, all future works built on that DNA can be traced back to its original owner to be monetised, compensated, or given due credit.”