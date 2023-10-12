Fintech firm Block sprang a surprise when it acquired music service Tidal in 2021. Despite the awkwardness of that being described as a “terrible business decision” by a judge’s ruling in a lawsuit from shareholders earlier this year, Block clearly wasn’t put off music-tech.

This week it has made its second acquisition in the space: music-fintech startup Hifi. The latter has described itself as “the financial rights organisation for the music industry” having developed a royalties dashboard for artists, producers and songwriters to use. It raised funding from a starry list of music-industry investors in March 2022.

Now it will sit within the Block family alongside Tidal, Cash App, Afterpay and Weebly. CEO Damian Manning announced the acquisition in a brief LinkedIn post. Block also invested in distributor and royalty-tracking tools firm Stem in 2022, although given Hifi’s focus on similar tools, we wonder how the Stem relationship will develop now.