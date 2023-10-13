A growing number of fans want to interact with music, remixing it or mashing it up for use on social media. But the licensing deals are sometimes having to catch up with this behaviour. A new startup called Hook is launching with $3m of funding to try to build a legal model around the trend.

The company has built a service to enable fans to “remix their favourite songs quickly, easily and legally and share them with the world”, with partnerships to ensure rightsholders get paid for it.

The company’s founder and CEO is Gaurav Sharma, former chief operating officer of Indian streaming service JioSaavn. “Fan-created remixes on social media are helping drive music discovery, re-discovery and virality – but the way it’s happening doesn’t support rights holders,” he said in a statement.

The $3m funding round was led by hedge fund Point72 Ventures, as well as Waverley Capital, which was co-founded by music industry veteran Edgar Bronfman Jr. Hook plans to launch in private beta later this year.