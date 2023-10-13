The phrases ‘opt in’ and ‘opt out’ have been increasingly common in conference panels about generative AI, in a number of contexts. Now French collecting society Sacem has announced that it is exercising its right (under French law) to opt out on behalf of its members of their works being used to train AI models.

What does that mean? “Entities that use Sacem’s works to feed their training databases and carry out data mining activities based on them will have to request prior authorisation from Sacem and expressly negotiate the conditions of use.” So, it’s not saying the society will not allow AI training; just that this will have to be specifically agreed to before it happens.

“Our aim is not to ban AI, or to slow down its development, but to make it more virtuous and transparent. Our members’ creative works must not be used without their consent to enrich and train AI tools,” said CEO Cécile Rap-Veber.