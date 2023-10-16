This week sees the start of the annual Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) in the Netherlands, gathering the global electronic music industry to conference by day and dance by night. This year startups are a key part of the action too, with a new initiative called The Chorus.

It will be offering development and mentorship to a group of startups throughout the year, with eight chosen for the first cohort.

Several will be familiar to Music Ally readers, including AI-music startups Beatoven and Mubert; music-making app Overtune and AI-mixing service RoEx.

Other startups taking part in the first year of The Chorus include music promotion and licensing platform Collabhouse; streaming app Sona; music-royalties investment platform Sonomo; and online music production service Submix.