There’s an interesting stat in Amazon Music’s latest announcement of a new ‘Amazon Original Orchestration tracks. Those are tracks re-recorded by artists exclusively for Amazon Music with new backing orchestration, and according to the DSP they now have more than 43m streams… on YouTube.

It’s a sign of how Amazon Music has been leveraging its originals not just as exclusives for its subscribers, but also (in video form) as marketing for its service elsewhere. Bastille’s new take on ‘Million Pieces’ is the most popular with 16m views, but Nothing But Thieves, Architects and London Grammar are among the others well into multiple millions.

What’s the latest? Afrobeats star Davido with a new version of his ‘FEEL’ single featuring The Compozers, Balimaya Project and a full orchestra and 36-person choir. The video will, like the other tracks in the series, be made available on YouTube through Davido’s channel.