When MENA-based streaming service Anghami went public in February 2022, it was a big moment for the company – especially when its market cap (value) leaped to $503.4m the day after its listing. 20 months on, however, the picture isn’t quite as rosy.

At the time of writing Anghami’s share price is just $0.82, and its market cap $21.4m. Last week, that decline triggered a written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market, warning that Anghami is not in compliance with its rules after its share price fell below $1 for 30 consecutive days.

The notification kicks off a formal process: Anghami has 180 days to regain compliance with a share price over $1 for 10 consecutive days. In a statement, Anghami said that its “continued listing on Nasdaq remains a key priority”.

The company added that if the share price does not revive for long enough, it will “consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the minimum bid requirement within the compliance period, including by potentially approving a reverse share split”.