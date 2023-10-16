We remember Drew Silverstein. Music Ally interviewed him in 2018 when he was CEO of AI music startup Amper Music, telling us that the company’s goal was to “write music as well as John Williams, which then sounds like it’s recorded at Abbey Road and produced by Quincy Jones”.

Amper Music would ultimately be acquired by Shutterstock in 2020, with its CEO spending a year there as its VP of music. Now he has resurfaced in an intriguing capacity: as senior advisor, AI, innovation and strategy at music-creation firm BandLab.

The latter has been experimenting with AI-powered features since March 2022, when it launched its ‘SongStarter’ tool to generate beats, melodies and chord changes for BandLab’s musicians to use in their tracks.

In August this year, the company announced its support for the Human Artistry Campaign, a coalition including a number of music industry bodies that has published some principles for how AI music should be regulated.

Silverstein’s appointment is part of a wider expansion of BandLab’s senior team. This month it also appointed CD Baby veteran Kevin Breuner as head of artist development and education, and former TikTok exec Jessica Strassman as head of industry relations and artist services.