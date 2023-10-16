Data Analyst

Polaris Music Hub is a company that represents the Nordic copyrights management organizations TONO (NO), KODA (DK), TEOSTO (FI), and STEF (IS) towards international music services such as Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Meta, and similar platforms. Polaris is dedicated to helping composers, authors and publishers to succeed in an ever-changing industry.

Our new Data Analyst will strengthen the company’s work with insight analysis across multiterritorial agreements with Digital Service Providers (DSPs). As a Data Analyst at Polaris Music Hub, you will play a vital part in supporting the negotiation team to ensure fair agreements with digital service providers in an industry with continuously expanding data and business models. If you have a combination of interest in the music/entertainment industry and data-driven analysis, this could be the right opportunity for you.



Responsibilities:

Collect, analyze, and interpret data from various sources to identify trends and insight within the music industry.

Continuously analyze DSPs, market development, market share, etc.

Extract data using BI tools and create analyses that support the negotiation team.

Develop dashboards and reports to present in-depth findings to our partners.

Identify opportunities for data-driven improvements.

Serve as a point of contact for third-party reporting companies.



Qualifications:

Ability to make financial analyses understandable for decision-makers, both internally and externally.

Great understanding of data processing and reporting tools.

Experience working with large and complex datasets.

Experience using BI tools.

Experience in the music industry or with DSPs is advantageous.

Advanced Excel ability.

Strong oral and written communication skills in English. Norwegian, Swedish, Danish or Finnish language is preferable but not essential.



Personal Characteristics:

Genuine interest and curiosity for the music/entertainment industry.

Analytical mindset with a passion for data and insights.

Ability to work effectively both independently and in collaboration with others.

Ability to communicate complex data and insights to both technical and non-technical audiences.



Why work at Polaris Music Hub?As part of a small and dedicated team, you will have the opportunity to have an impact on negotiations with some of the leading companies in the world. Polaris Music Hub allows you to combine your interest in music together with your expertise in data analysis. You will be part of a dedicated organization within a larger music network working together to achieve fair remuneration for the rightsholders we represent in a constantly changing market. We offer flexible working hours and locations, as well as the opportunity to travel to our partners.

Application Deadline: October 31st, 2023



Location: Hybrid, some travelling within Scandinavia and England to be expected

To apply: https://capus.no/stilling/do-you-have-a-passion-for-music-in-addition-to-strong-analytical-skills-polaris-music-hub-is-now-hiring-a-data-analyst/



For further information, please contact Capus: Snorre Helseth at +47 41 60 86 40 / snorre.helseth@capus.no

Maria Kivle at +47 95 04 98 36 / maria.kivle@capus.no