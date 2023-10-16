Polaris Music Hub is a company that represents the Nordic copyrights management organizations TONO (NO), KODA (DK), TEOSTO (FI), and STEF (IS) towards international music services such as Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Meta, and similar platforms. Polaris is dedicated to helping composers, authors and publishers to succeed in an ever-changing industry.

Polaris Music Hub is currently looking for a Legal Advisor who will play a key role in negotiations and managing of complex multiterritorial agreements and licenses. In this role you will become part of a professional Nordic legal network, alongside other Legal Advisors.



Responsibilities:

Manage and review complex contracts within the music industry.

Participate and bring legal support related to licensing negotiations.

Assist the negotiation team in licensing agreements.

Draft and comment on agreements with international music services such as Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Meta, etc.

Establish and develop agreement templates, guidelines and best practices.

Provide high quality legal analysis and assist in everyday legal matters.

Work in cooperation with the licensing committee consisting of CMO members of Polaris Music Hub.

Keep up to date with EU law and local implementation of EU directives and applicable case law.



Qualifications:

Experience with intellectual property rights (especially copyright) and contract law

Law degree and at least five years relevant experience from a law firm and/or in-house legal department

Experience from music or media industry, preferably from music publishing or CMO.

Strong oral and written communication skills in English. Norwegian, Swedish, Danish or Finnish language is preferable but not essential.



Personal Characteristics:

Business-minded with curiosity for the music/entertainment industry

Initiative-driven and solution-oriented

Ability to work effectively both independently and in collaboration with others

Ability to provide practical legal advises and communicate them in an understandable manner, both internally and externally.

Ability to work on complex contracts with small details



Why work at Polaris Music Hub?As part of a small and dedicated team, you will have the opportunity to have an impact on negotiations with some of the leading companies in the world. Polaris Music Hub allows you to combine your interest in music together with your legal expertise. You will be part of a dedicated organization within a larger music network working together to achieve fair remuneration for the rightsholders we represent in a constantly changing market. We offer flexible working hours and locations, as well as the opportunity to travel to our partners.

Application Deadline: October 31st, 2023

Location: Hybrid, some travelling within Scandinavia and England to be expected

TO APPLY: https://capus.no/stilling/do-you-have-a-passion-for-music-in-addition-to-solid-legal-experience-with-ipr-polaris-music-hub-is-now-hiring-a-legal-advisor/



For further information, please contact Capus: Nathalie Smulders at +47 47 08 38 41 / nathalie.smulders@capus.no

Maria Kivle at +47 95 04 98 36 / maria.kivle@capus.no.