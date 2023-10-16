All three major labels have published their official responses to the recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, which included an attack on a music festival, Tribe of Nova, that left more than 260 people dead.

“There are no words strong enough to adequately condemn the barbaric acts committed by Hamas terrorists in Israel last weekend,” began UMG’s statement. “Tragically, we recognize that these terrorist acts will cause violence and hate to spiral, with the rise of both Israeli and Palestinian civilian casualties and the anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry that will inevitably follow.”

Sony Music’s statement mentioned its “long standing commitment to opposing hatred and bigotry including antisemitism”, adding that “We deplore violence against civilians and we always hope for peaceful resolution of all conflict”.

Finally, WMG also condemned the attacks. “We oppose antisemitism and we stand with Israel and the Jewish community around the world,” it said. “We’re against all forms of discrimination and racism. We wish peace for all people.”

With the Recording Academy also publishing a statement “praying for peace and protection for all who are suffering during this terrifying time” it’s a significant moment: the music industry establishment gathering its voice in response to the attacks.

Some of the reasons why it took a few days may be illustrated by an interview on UK site Jewish News with music manager Colin Lester, talking about why he thinks a lot of artists have been cautious about speaking publicly about the attacks, and the aftermath that has seen Israel’s government warn Palestinians in northern Gaza to leave their homes and move south before its planned military operation in response.

“I’ve spoken to various artists and it’s deeper than they just don’t want to post about it. A lot of them are very frightened,” said Lester, adding that artists “do want to publicly condemn what Hamas did, but they think that the second they do, people will feel that they’re condemning the Palestinian people as a whole, and they’ll get absolutely slammed for it.”

He added that there is “a lot of confusion between the Palestinian people – many of whom want peace with Israel – and Hamas terrorists, who are currently the ruling body in Gaza” with artists telling him they “feel it’s very difficult for them to speak out against one without people thinking they’re speaking out against the other”.

Social media being what it is – particularly Twitter – it’s still common for people expressing solidarity with Israeli people to receive anti-semitic abuse, and people expressing solidarity with Palestinian people (not Hamas) to receive abuse calling them terrorist sympathisers. Artists’ nervousness is understandable.

The nuances of supporting people while also condemning or criticising those who rule them are easily (and sometimes very deliberately) lost on social media. But with all three major labels and industry bodies beginning to speak out, perhaps more artists and music companies will feel confident enough to express their views with care and compassion.

Music Ally’s thoughts are with all our readers who have been affected by the attacks in Israel and the situation in Gaza. Charities the Red Cross and Save the Children both have emergency appeals to fund their continued work in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territory, if you are looking for a practical way to offer support.